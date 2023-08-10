Student scientists were joined Thursday by a half dozen professionals with a win-win idea: Cleaning southern Minnesota lakes just might help reduce runoff of farm and lawn fertilizers.
Call it algae harvesting.
Near the shoreline of Clear Lake in rural Brown County, a north Florida-based organization, AECOM, praised the potential of cleaning lakes of algae blooms. While that message grabs the interest of those in the fishing and tourism industries, an additional win could be in utilizing the harvested algae to help fertilize Minnesota farmland in a more environmentally friendly way.
Since July, AECOM officials and interested state agricultural and environmental organizations have joined forces to look at that potential, hoping to target two regional lakes: Clear Lake, six miles southwest of New Ulm, and Crystal Lake in Lake Crystal.
Mary Beth Botz, a retired Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s science instructor, helped organize the event, which brought science, environmental and agricultural professionals from Florida, St. Cloud State University and the University of Minnesota’s Southwest research and Outreach Center in Lamberton.
For Botz, who continues to lead STEM outings and prairie restoration efforts for Sleepy Eye students, she sees the parallels between science and spiritual faith, reciting a biblical passage.
“And the presenters today are passionate,” she noted. “We’re all lifelong learners so if you’re not a student here, there’s still a lot to learn.”
Thomas Byrne, a New Ulm-based accountant who’s deeply involved in several business development projects, has become an expert in algae use in products ranging from pharmaceuticals to food ingredients. But it’s this potential use of algae blooms from Minnesota lakes to slow the flow of farm nitrates and phosphorus in the state’s waterways that has truly excited him.
He’s been joined by Mike Roll, president of Crystal Waters Project in Lake Crystal. Roll understands the contentious debate at times between the agricultural sector and environmentalists. The algae project, Roll says, could ease those tensions as well.
“We need to get the word out about how much it will reduce nutrients and phosphorus in waterways,” Roll said. “What we’re trying to do is come up with a strategy (to convince the state Legislature to come up with money to fund these types of projects).”
Dan Levy, the national director of AECOM’s Algae Mitigation Practice, says this technology can help play a role in the growing issues of climate change.
“We have 7.2 billion people in the world now and there’ll be more,” Levy said. “We have to find a way to work with nature … We see this as a global problem.”
And pointing to students in attendance, he added: “We need new people coming into this industry.”
Sophomores Aiden Moeller, of Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, and Jack Windschitl, of Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, assisted the professionals throughout the morning session, joining Byron Winston, senior environmental scientist with AECOM.
Algae from Clear Lake was drawn and tested, with relatively high toxic levels.
“I wouldn’t recommend any swimming today in the lake,” Winston said.
Levy said Minnesota was targeted to continue studies and use of the algae harvesting concept due to the state’s passion for lakes and its heavy reliance on the agricultural industry.
Matt Julius, chair of the St. Cloud State University biology department, noted that algae harvesting has the potential to save money on expensive farm and lawn fertilizers, “reducing the carbon footprint” and “recovering the lost nutrients going into lakes.
“We have too much phosphorus hitting the lakes,” he said.
Paulo Pagliari, a nutrient management specialist at the University of Minnesota’s Southwest Research and Outreach Center in Lamberton, said the algae project could be a huge benefit for organic farmers.
“The potential for organic farming to use algae as a nutrient is fantastic,” he said.
For Kelly Moeller, Aiden’s mother and an LCWM physics instructor, the issue truly comes close to home. With plans for the AECOM group’s algae harvester targeting Crystal Lake, “it’s coming to our town.”
“Aiden’s really enjoyed science fairs and he’s always looking for something else to get involved with,” she said.
Moeller, Botz and fellow educators understand the added value of bringing students into the mix.
“Isn’t this fascinating?” Botz said.
