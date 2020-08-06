MANKATO — The 2020 Alive After 5 concert series has been canceled.
The free downtown concerts had been slated for Thursdays throughout August.
Greater Mankato Growth first announced earlier this year the cancellation of another outdoor summer concert series, Songs on the Lawn, due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers, at one time, had considered offering a combined Alive After 5/Songs on the Lawn event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.