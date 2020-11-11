MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is moving to remote learning in two phases.
High school and middle school students will learn from home full time beginning next Wednesday. Elementary students will go remote beginning Nov. 30.
There will be no school for secondary students Tuesday and no school for elementary students on Nov. 23 to give teachers a transition planning day.
In a letter to the community, Supt. Paul Peterson said distance learning will continue for “several weeks,” potentially into mid-January.
Fall sports and other activities will be allowed to complete their seasons. Winter activities are undecided at this time.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.