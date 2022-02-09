WATERVILLE — A Waterville man faces felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine.
Jesse David Miller, 47, was charged Wednesday in Le Sueur County District Court with two felonies for meth possession with intent to sell and possessing more than 25 grams of meth.
A criminal complaint states a monthslong investigation by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force led to a search warrant being executed on Miller’s residence Monday. Miller reportedly lives in the basement of his mother’s home.
Agents found 31.9 grams of methamphetamine, zip baggies, a digital scale and assorted paraphernalia in the basement, according to the complaint. Miller allegedly told agents he’d been using meth for awhile, buying about an ounce at a time before selling some in 1.75 gram and 3 gram packages.
