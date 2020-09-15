MANKATO — A woman who reportedly spit on a deputy and another person during President Donald Trump's visit to Mankato is now facing a felony charge.
Shawntay Kiarra Allen, 27, of Mankato, was charged with felony assaulting a police officer Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. She also is charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
After exchanging words with pedestrians, Allen got out of a car that was driving past the Trump rally at the Mankato Regional Airport on Aug. 17.
Allen initially ignored orders to get back in the car while she continued to yell at pedestrians, according to a court complaint.
After getting back into the car, Allen allegedly spit out the window at pedestrians. One of the two pedestrians Allen spit on was a Blue Earth County Sheriff deputy, the charges say.
