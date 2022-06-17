MANKATO — It's the prime time of year to get outside and enjoy all that a Minnesota summer has to offer, unless seasonal allergies ruin your fun.
For many allergy sufferers, this time of year is marked as much by sneezes as it is by sunlight. Gardening, biking and other summertime favorites aren't so appealing with itchy, watery eyes.
One of the most common allergens, pollen, has been measured at medium to medium-high levels in Mankato for most of the last month, according to Pollen.com.
Whether tree pollen in the spring, grass pollen in the summer or weed pollen in the late summer, levels aren't likely to come down soon, said Dr. Srinivasan Ramanuja, allergist at Mankato Clinic.
“We would expect to see some increases in pollen over the next few months," he said. "There are even reports of pollen seasons lasting longer due to climate change."
Seasonal allergens keep allergists busy this time of year. A query on The Free Press' Facebook page asking how allergy season is going drew a chorus of "horrible," "awful" and "miserable."
One area resident commented they "don't even enjoy working in the yard this year." Another reported they "can't mow the lawn without a crooked line due to sneezing while walking my paths."
Several commenters described this allergy season as more severe than previous years, with one going as far as saying "it's been the worst year ever."
COVID-19 adds another layer to the pain. Seasonal allergy symptoms like a runny nose can overlap with mild COVID-19 symptoms, making it tricky to distinguish between them.
Generally, Ramanuja said, other common COVID-19 symptoms including fevers, body aches and chills likely wouldn't stem from allergies.
When it is allergies causing the discomfort, there are over-the-counter options available. Non-drowsy antihistamines such as Claritin, Allegra and Zyrtec can be helpful under the proper dosage, Ramanuja said.
“It’s important to just follow the directions of dosing on the packages to make sure they’re not using too much of it," he said.
Nasacort and Flonase are available for those who need nasal sprays.
If the over-the-counter options don't bring relief, you might want to seek out an allergist. Ramanuja said allergists can take extracts of allergens, apply them to a patient's skin and watch for reactions to narrow down the culprits and determine the best treatment plans.
People can also take a couple non-medical steps to help themselves against environmental allergies. If pollen and outdoor molds are your tormentors, Ramanuja recommends you keep your house and car windows closed.
He added that showering and washing your hair after coming in from outside helps remove accumulated allergens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.