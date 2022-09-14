MANKATO — For Ukranian-born Mankato residents Roman Kovbasnyk and his wife, Dr. Nataliya Danylkova, there is no difference in the urgency of the conflict with Russia between when it began and the present day.
“There is no difference,” Kovbasnyk said, “as far as the importance for all of the international community to actually pay very close attention and participate very actively.”
Sept. 24 will mark seven months since Russia first invaded the country.
In that time, Kovbasnyk and Danylkova have been involved in efforts to help Ukraine through their organization, Stand With Ukraine Mn. But as the war continues, the couple said it’s important to not take the conflict out of the spotlight.
“The Ukrainian nation is fighting not only for their own independence but for the democratic values of the whole entire western world,” Danylkova said.
So far, Kovbasnyk and Danylkova have raised $600,000 and expect that number to reach $1 million in the coming months.
Through their efforts, they have helped purchase and deliver medical and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and work closely with the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis.
“We’ve been focusing, especially in the beginning in the first few months on technical medicine,” said Kovbasnyk. “We basically reached out to some friends in Ukraine and set up a logistics system. It took us some time, but eventually we developed a very extensive network of volunteers pretty much all over Europe and Ukraine.”
The group has also purchased vehicles used for medical aid and evacuation on the frontlines.
“It’s very emotional to receive text messages when people say, ‘Hey, by the way, your tourniquet saved two people.’ I personally think that saving even one life is a tremendous achievement,” said Kovbasnyk.
Danylkova said the work is far from over.
“Obviously it’s an ongoing war, and since the war started, the developments are much more severe,” she said.
Danylkova said here in Mankato, Stand With Ukraine Mn. is scheduled to present at local organizations and that she would like to have another fundraising event in the fall.
Mankato Clinic, where Danylkova works, hosted a fundraiser at the beginning of the spring.
After upgrading medical equipment recently, Mankato Clinic and the Mankato Surgery Center also donated infusion pumps, ultrasound machines, stretchers and surgical beds to the initiative where they would later be shipped to Ukraine.
This week, Ukraine has gotten a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel as it has reclaimed more territory, including the Kharkiv region, which was taken by Russia at the beginning of the conflict.
Minnesota State University, Mankato political science professor said the country is shifting focus to liberate other regions lost.
“You can’t forget that a big player here are the western countries,” he said. “We’re not talking just about the United States.”
As Ukraine makes strides, Kovbasnyk said he’s encouraged by the latest developments.
“We didn’t have any doubts that eventually it would happen, but I personally didn’t expect it to happen so soon. Thanks to international help, especially from the United States and NATO, Ukraine got some quite useful tools. I’m talking about weapons and modern systems that help,” he said.
Danylkova said she was happy to see Ukraine’s latest victories.
“I hope that this will be a trend in the future. Although we cannot underestimate the power of the Russian army, and I’m sure they will have some actions taken in the future, it brings joy to my heart to see how many Ukrainian towns and villages have been freed. People have been waiting for this for six months,” she said.
And as the war continues, Kovbasnyk said it’s emotional to reach out to friends in the country, but he’s proud of the Ukrainian people.
“People remain relatively calm. I guess they just have to deal with it. I think we, as human beings we kind of get used to anything,” he said. “Even this kind of tragedy, basically, created the situation when people got together. As a Ukranian by origin, I’m very proud of Ukranians right now, because they have shown the world this unity unprecedented.”
