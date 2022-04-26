MANKATO — Getting a haircut is often a relaxing experience for people sitting in a stylist's chair and feeling pampered.
But Diablo and Durango were anything but pleased as they got their winter coats sheared Tuesday.
The alpacas at the Sibley Park Farm did what alpacas do when upset: screeched and screeched and screeched some more.
Most of the farm animals have returned to the park for the summer and the two alpacas got their traditional spring shearing — like it or not.
Professional shearers Brent Winslow, of Chatfield, and Alex Andera of Elma, Iowa, were on hand to do the job as a crowd looked on.
"We do this for 90 days and the rest of the year we shear sheep," Andera said.
One at a time the alpacas were laid on their sides and ropes attached to their front and back legs; then they were stretched to keep them from moving or kicking during the shearing.
Winslow and Andera worked quickly to shear 5 to 10 pounds of fleece off each one, doing the body first and then taking off the shaggy cap on their heads.
Mark Koch, Mankato public works operations supervisor, who heads up care for the animals, said most are back in their summer home.
While the lambs, donkeys, cows, calves and goats are back, the peafowl, pheasants, turkeys and chickens were expected to arrive Wednesday.
"We held off on the birds. It's been pretty cold for them."
Koch was anticipating seeing the arrival of one bird in particular — a white eared pheasant, found in China and other Asian countries and named for its white color and prominent ear tufts.
"We've never had one — they're hard to get," Koch said.
Most of the farm animals are on loan from farmers or breeders in the region and stay at the park until mid-October.
But the two alpacas are owned by the city and spend the colder months at a boarding facility.
City employees, including seasonal workers, care for the animals during the summer.
The city staff start their days early, letting the grazing animals out of their barn stalls into fenced-in pasture areas. And their pens are cleaned out before visitors start arriving at the park.
Most of the animals are fed and get fresh water twice a day. Each pen has its own water faucet. The feed is kept in the barns along with instructions on what kind and how much to give to each group of animals. The grazers also get fresh batches of hay.
While doing their daily chores, the caretakers also are looking for any signs animals might not be in good health. The city’s partner veterinarian is contacted whenever there is a concern.
The beginnings of Sibley Farm date back over a century. It once was a zoo, home to animals including bears, a lion and timber wolves. After the flood of 1965, most of the few animals that survived were sent to Como Zoo in St. Paul.
Animals of the mostly barnyard variety returned to the park in the mid 1970s. Nearly a decade ago the farm was upgraded, including a barn, other buildings and a nearby playground for kids.
