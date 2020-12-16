MANKATO — The owner of a Mankato restaurant on the list of Minnesota businesses vowing to open in spite of a state closure order already has been arrested for violating the order and serving alcohol to underage drinkers.
Charley's Restaurant and Lounge is the only Mankato area business named on a new listing of businesses intending to defy ongoing coronavirus restrictions.
Charley's — a restaurant and bar in operation for over 30 years on Madison Avenue — has allegedly already defied Gov. Tim Walz's prohibition of indoor dining and drinking.
Charley's owner Pierre Sadaka, 41, of Madison Lake, was arrested Dec. 4. The Mankato Department of Public Safety received a report of people drinking inside the restaurant, according to a police report. Officers went to the restaurant just after 9 p.m. and found more than 30 people inside, the report says.
Eight people, ages 18 to 20, were cited for underage consumption and released.
Sadaka was taken to jail and later released on bail. The Department of Public Safety is recommending charges including furnishing alcohol to minors and violating an executive order. The Blue Earth County Attorney's Office has not yet filed any charges.
Sadaka declined to talk to The Free Press. The restaurant and bar appeared to be closed Wednesday afternoon.
A group called the ReOpen Minnesota Coalition has been encouraging businesses that have been shut down or limited to takeout to defy Walz's order if extended.
Dozens of businesses, including Charley's, signed on to a pledge to reopen this week or weekend. Dozens more businesses were listed anonymously by county, including a fitness center in Waseca County and a restaurant or bar in Faribault County.
The coalition published the list Tuesday as news leaked that Walz would extend most business restrictions, which he announced on Wednesday.
