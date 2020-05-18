ST. PETER — A runner who is hitting the pavement on every street in St. Peter now plans to spend a night running more than 31 miles in circles.
St. Peter High School alum Charlie Potts will run a 50K outside the school starting at midnight May 23 to raise money for a new set of senior scholarships.
Potts says he will “run, walk and crawl if I need to” nonstop until he reaches his 50K goal, aiming both to promote physical activity and to give seniors at his alma mater a little extra boost.
Potts, 41, is a regular runner. In fact he hasn’t missed a day in over four years. The assistant vice president for student life at Gustavus Adolphus College has run five marathons.
Running provides him a sense of accomplishment each time he meets a goal and provides a reprieve from the stresses of daily life, he says.
When the pandemic forced everyone to stay at their home, he decided to run on every street in St. Peter. He stops along the way to take selfies with landmarks and people (from a safe distance) he encounters and shares them on social media.
His goal is to encourage others to get out and get moving.
“The news can be overwhelming,” he said. “We all need to take a step away and be active.”
His scholarships will go to St. Peter High School seniors who write the most compelling essays about how they are staying active and inspiring others during the pandemic.
Teachers at the high school will help Potts select the scholarship recipients. The number of recipients and amount they’ll each receive hasn’t been decided. It will depend on how many pledges he receives, Potts said. He has raised about $1,000 by the end of last week at www.gofundme.com/f/runstpeter-scholarship.
The 31 miles he will run — in laps around St. Peter High School and the adjoining Community Spirit Park — will be the farthest he has ever run.
“This is a time of great challenge, so why not run farther than I ever have before,” he wrote in a social media post. “A little discomfort for me might mean a whole lot to graduates who could use the support.”
Potts opted to run overnight to add another challenge and as a recognition that “nothing is normal any more.”
Anyone who is awake is welcome to come cheer him on or join him for a few laps.
He hopes to watch the sunrise as he finishes his run.
