Growing up in rural Nicollet I, like every kid in the county, had a steady diet of WCCO radio.
The AM station had a powerful signal that was picked up in most of the state.
The talk, news, weather and sports station had a legendary lineup of personalities like Howard Viken, Charlie Boone and Roger Erickson.
Their friendly, often corny banter, as well as a broad variety of offerings, including farm reports, ensured ’CCO was on in every barn and kitchen in rural Minnesota.
But it was WDGY, an AM station founded in Minnesota that played rock and roll, that kids and young adults were drawn to. “WeeGee” as it was affectionately nicknamed, with its strong signal, was one of the few options other than vinyl records for listening to the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac and Linda Ronstadt.
WCCO is still around but long ago lost its juggernaut status. WDGY mostly disappeared, pushed aside by FM radio.
AM stations were a comforting connection to information and music for generations of listeners. Most AM stations that didn’t disappear turned into talk radio stations, often plagued by callers with the same cynicism and anger that fill social media today.
When you got your first vehicle as a teen, the AM radio was the one thing you’d fix or replace if it wasn’t working. You could get by with wire holding up the muffler, but not having a working radio wasn’t an option.
My first vehicle was a Plymouth Duster Twister with a working radio that was later supplemented by an 8-track player and then a cassette player. But I’d often tune in the radio to have the comfort of old friends from the airwaves.
Now, AM radio itself is in danger of all but disappearing.
Ford, BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda, Tesla and other automakers are eliminating AM radio from new vehicles.
Despite cries from radio stations, listeners and politicians, the AM radios are being dropped because automakers say new electric vehicles can interfere with the sound of AM stations.
And Ford, one of the top automakers, announced it will remove AM from all its new vehicles — gas, diesel and electric.
If AM disappears from cars and trucks it may almost disappear completely as half of the AM listening is in vehicles.
There are lots of alternative ways to get music and information, like on-demand music and podcasts through your phone.
But they can’t replace the local AM stations, where the broadcasters know most of the listeners who call in, cover local sports teams like no one else can and are the go-to spot when dangerous weather is present.
The future doesn’t look good for AM radio, but even if it largely slips into oblivion, it might not be forever gone.
Vinyl records were declared forever dead, until old and new generations decided they should be reborn. The small flip-phones — once ridiculed as more people got larger-screen smartphones — are now making a big rebound.
People of all ages like the compact size and the fact they can stay connected with friends and family without being completely sucked into the whirlpool of a smartphone’s barrage of always-on technology.
AM will always have a nostalgic draw for those who grew up with it, and it may well have a vintage-technology allure to future generations who rediscover it.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-720-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.