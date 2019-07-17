Jim Whitlock is all too familiar with cancer, and the impact it can have.
More than 15 years ago, he lost his 19-year-old stepson Clay Malone to Ewing’s sarcoma. Thirteen years later, he found himself giving the eulogy of Phil Reiland, a lifelong friend who died of squamous cell carcinoma. Fifteen days after giving that eulogy, Whitlock himself was diagnosed with the same disease.
While stories like this may seem like a bad dream, they’re reality for Whitlock and the millions of other people touched by cancer.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life exists to make stories like Whitlock’s less common.
“People need to have a way to fight back,” Senior Community Development Director for the American Cancer Society Rick Jeddeloh said.
Blue Earth County will host its annual Relay for Life at 6 p.m. Friday in Mankato’s Sibley Park. It’s a tradition to have a cancer survivor be the spokesperson for the event. This year it will be Whitlock.
“I’m proud to be a part of the Relay for Life,” Whitlock said. “It’s something I feel very strongly about.”
Whitlock, who lives in North Mankato, first started having problems with his voice in 2016 when he was campaigning for North Mankato City Council. The problem was diagnosed as squamous cell carcinoma in December of February of 2017. He had a surgery on his vocal cords to address the cancer that summer.
A checkup in January of 2018 reveled multiple tumors in Whitlock’s vocal cords. He then spent three months driving to Mayo Clinic in Rochester daily to receive chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Whitlock is now in remission and is currently serving his third term on North Mankato’s City Council. He will share this story and more in a speech during the event.
While it’s common to associate Relay for Life with walking, Jeddeloh stressed there is much more to the event. Along with survivor and caregiver laps around the track in Sibley Park, the festivities will include live music, games and food. The highlight of the evening will occur around 9 p.m. with the lighting of the luminaria. Luminarias are lit to remember those who have been lost to cancer and to celebrate survivors.
When it comes to the success of the event, fundraising is always an important aspect. However, Whitlock and Jeddeloh each stressed education and awareness as key factors for the American Cancer Society when putting on these events. Whitlock noted “the education they provide really helps people gain self awareness when it comes to cancer.”
The monetary goal for the relay is $100,000. Jeddeloh glowed about the fundraising success the event has had over its 23-year history in Blue Earth County.
“We just have an amazingly generous community in the area,” Jeddeloh said.
“It’s one of the better events we have in Minnesota.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.