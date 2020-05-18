AMBOY — An intoxicated man reportedly fired a shotgun during an argument outside his Amboy residence.
Patrick John Marben, 51, was charged with felony threats of violence Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
During a child custody dispute Thursday evening, Marben reportedly talked about shooting someone before he went inside the house. One of the two people with whom Marben had been arguing then heard a gunshot before Marben came back, pointed a shotgun and said “I want to shoot you,” according to a court complaint.
Marbren reportedly told authorities he fired a warning shot into the air in attempt to scare people off of his property. He denied pointing the rifle at anyone.
A breathalyzer showed Marben had a blood alcohol content of 0.09.
