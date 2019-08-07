WINNEBAGO — A 77-year-old Amboy man walked away from a tractor rollover Monday afternoon near Winnebago, Faribault County deputies said.
Dennis Sonnabend was mowing a ditch near the intersection of 240th Street and 343rd Avenue when the tractor rolled.
Sonnabend managed to push himself clear of the tractor.
Sonnabend was driving a vehicle on his way to receive medical treatment when he was stopped by authorities, who arranged for ambulance transportation to the Blue Earth hospital.
He later was transferred to the hospital in St. Peter.
