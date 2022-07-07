MANKATO — An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries and two others received non-life-threatening injuries in a crash late Thursday morning on Highway 22 at Highway 14.
Jorge A. Castillo, 41, of Alamo, Texas, was driving a Dodge Ram northbound on Highway 22 at about 11 a.m. when a Chevy Malibu, driven by Carol J. Gramentz, 69, of Amboy, traveled the wrong way on the eastbound ramp, according to the State Patrol.
Gramentz received life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to the Mankato hospital.
Castillo was not injured but passengers Rosa Castillo, 53, of St. Peter, and a 12-year-old girl from Minnesota Lake, received non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.