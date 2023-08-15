MANKATO — An Amboy woman received a stayed jail sentence this month after pleading down to a gross misdemeanor harassment charge.
Sarah Marie Eccles, 43, won't serve a 364-day jail sentence if she completes one year of unsupervised probation. She received the sentence in Blue Earth County District Court in early August.
Eccles' case stems from a May 2022 incident in which a man accused her of pointing a crossbow at him. She was initially charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor reckless use of a dangerous weapon.
The assault charge was lowered to gross misdemeanor harassment causing reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm, while the reckless use of a dangerous weapon charge was dismissed.
