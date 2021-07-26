MANKATO — Four people in a Minnesota Lake ambulance were taken to the Mankato hospital Monday after a crash with an SUV while transporting a patient.
An ambulance was northbound on Highway 22 and collided with an SUV that was westbound on Stadium Road just before 9 a.m., according to the State Patrol.
Four women in the ambulance went to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with injuries that were not life-threatening: Jennifer Lynn Adams, 52, Tamara Kay Dicks, 63, Pollyann Marie Greer, 43, and Nicole Ann Kutz, 43, all of Minnesota Lake.
The 18-year-old female patient who was being transported in the ambulance was not injured in the crash, the patrol said.
The driver of the SUV — Jeanne Marie Ternes, 56, of Eagle Lake — also was not injured.
