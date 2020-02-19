MANKATO — The American Legion's national commander said his stop in Mankato was unusual compared to other visits he'd made this week throughout the southern half of the state.
James W. “Bill” Oxford has mostly been talking up the country's largest veterans organization. But he was in town Wednesday specifically to listen to young veterans.
“I asked him what the Legion is capable of doing to educate active duty members about financial debt,” said Jack Culbertson.
“That's important because it could prevent the stress of financial hardship after someone leaves the service. I feel if we can educate service members on the basic principles of finance, that we would be able to mitigate some of the causes of homelessness, suicide, depression, etc.”
Culbertson, who served in the Marines and attended Minnesota State University as a student on the GI Bill, is a financial adviser through Northwestern Mutual who serves as a college unit director at MSU.
He was among about 30-plus guests who greeted Oxford at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post 950, which is also the home of Legion Post 11, the host of the visit. Attendees included those who'd previously served in the military and now attend classes at MSU or who are employed on the college's campus.
“One hundred years ago, the nation's first GI bill was primarily driven by the American Legion,” Oxford said about the organization that's now in its second century of service to people who defended their country.
If someone who served their country wants information about the benefits of Legion membership, we want them to know we have a history of service, Oxford said.
Tim Adams, the director of MSU's Veterans Resource Center, brought a pocketful of written questions from young vets with schedules that didn't allow them to meet Oxford in person.
One of the queries was from a disabled veteran who is worried about the future. She asked if the American Legion could try to ensure help with her medical bills 20 years from now.
Oxford assured his audience health benefits would be one of the issues addressed when he travels to Washington, D.C., in March to give testimony before a congressional joint committee.
“My hope is that, when he is there, he remembers the faces and the people he met on his visit to Mankato,” Adams said. “They are the people who have to live with the decisions that will be made.”
Government officials tend to "sit up and listen" to input from the American Legion, said Brad Pagel, the commander for Minnesota's 2nd District who traveled from Slayton for the national leader's visit. "That's because of our numbers."
Oxford, a Vietnam-era Marine who lives in North Carolina, was elected at a national convention in August.
During his two-year term, Oxford will visit Legion posts throughout the country. His schedule calls for him to be on the road about 350 days a year. Minnesota is the 26th state he's visited so far.
Aging Legion members, as well as young vets, have concerns about the future.
“Who is going to fill our shoes?” Oxford said. "We are looking to the next generation to carry our organization forward."
