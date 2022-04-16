MANKATO — After disasters strike, American Red Cross volunteers step in to assist the families impacted by them.
The disaster could be a fire, a tornado or a hurricane, while the assistance could come in the form of temporary shelter, medication assistance or clothing. No matter the cause, the response is a way to turn compassion into action, said Leah Pockrandt, executive director of the nonprofit’s 19-county, southwest Minnesota region.
To do the work, though, volunteer numbers need to be strong.
An event on Tuesday will be about recruiting more volunteers to be at the ready when they’re most needed in Mankato and the surrounding region.
“All sorts of storms happen in the summer, so we’re needing volunteers who can respond locally, and those who have an interest can respond nationally,” Pockrandt said.
The nonprofit had two volunteers assisting families impacted by the tornado that ripped through Mower County earlier this week. Although tornados and hurricanes responses are needed each year, Pockrandt named house fires as the most common emergencies requiring volunteers — the southwest region averages about one per week.
Like with the Mower County tornado, volunteers responded to St. Peter after a house fire early Friday. A house was fully engulfed by the time firefighters arrived, according to a release, but the occupants escaped unharmed.
Having volunteers ready to respond 24/7 makes a difference for families in those situations, Pockrandt said. The volunteers are trained to find out what the family’s needs are and immediately get to work addressing them.
“When they may have lost everything or may have lost a pet, being able to stand next to them, put your arm around them and stand shoulder to shoulder and be there for them at a dark time in their life is gratifying,” Pockrandt said. “It’s so important that we’re able to be the hope for others in our communities.”
Commonly, the volunteers provide client assistance cards loaded with funding on them for basic needs. Volunteers continue to work with the families for ongoing needs, while connecting them to other nonprofits who can assist them as well.
As with most nonprofits, the nonprofit’s volunteer numbers took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hope is Tuesday’s event will be the start of a rebound.
“It’s not unique to the Minnesota and Dakotas region,” Pockrandt said. “This is something we’re seeing across the country, so we’re making a very concentrated and strategic effort to raise awareness and provide recruiting opportunities.”
People can choose to help in whatever way suits them best. New retirees might find themselves with more time on their hands and a desire to give back, or newcomers might find the opportunity a good chance to immerse themselves in their new community.
The more volunteers in each county, the less likely other volunteers will be pulled from further away. Ideally, enough volunteers are available in a given area to rapidly respond to a scene.
For those interested in volunteering at the national level, they can train to be ready when other areas of the country experience emergencies.
Tuesday’s event will focus on disaster action team volunteering. On top of that, Pockrandt said volunteers may also help out on a more frequent basis through blood drives, smoke alarm testing and smoke alarm distribution — the latter being a way to help prevent disasters.
“The Red Cross, we’re able to do what we do because of volunteers,” Pockrandt said. “About 90% of our workforce is composed of volunteers.”
Tuesday’s event is free with no registration required. For more information on the American Red Cross, go to www.redcross.org/find-your-local-chapter.html.
