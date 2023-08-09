MANKATO — Representatives from the Minnesota Alliance With Youth will be on hand Thursday during Alive After Five talking to attendees at the downtown music event.
The alliance’s Mankato stop is a midway point on a statewide search for adults to serve as its Promise Fellows for local communities and schools.
“We are offering an opportunity of a lifetime for people who care deeply about youths,” said Erich Mische, the alliance’s executive director.
Minnesota Alliance With Youth is an AmeriCorps program. Its Promise fellows spend a year helping a small group of Minnesota students in grades 6-12 who are struggling in school.
The alliance’s 25 Together Tour is an attempt to engage with 25 communities in 25 days to celebrate 25 years of serving the state’s students.
During its 5-7 p.m. visit to Civic Center Plaza, the team is also hoping to meet with representatives of local schools and community organizations.
Mische said fellows are paid $15 an hour and are eligible for education stipends. Retired adults as well as college students may apply to work one on one with at-risk students in grades 6-12 who show early warning signs of school disengagement.
Each fellow is assigned to about 30 youths who need help with issues such as school attendance and showing up on time for class, Mische said.
Fellows work directly with students in a school or through a community organization and serve as part of Youth Success Teams that implement a prevention-oriented approach to addressing dropout rates.
Applications for the upcoming school year are being accepted for priority deadline until Aug. 15. This ensures Promise Fellows can work with students for the entire school year.
Applications also will be accepted on a rolling basis for Oct. 1 and Jan. 16 start dates.
For more information or to apply, visit: www.mnyouth.net.
Alive After 5 is a free summer concert series on Thursday evenings from Aug. 10-Aug. 31 at the plaza.
