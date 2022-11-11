MANKATO — AmeriCorps is looking to add an area person to its Heading Home Corps team, which was formed last year to support Minnesotans experiencing homelessness as they work to overcome housing barriers.
The Housing Resource Navigator will work at the Corps only site in the area, CADA — a nonprofit that provides safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence throughout South Central Minnesota — and assist those who are experiencing housing insecurity at the site.
“The Mankato area has an ongoing shortage of affordable housing options. It’s essential that community organizations are doing what they can to support clients who need help now,” said CADA’s Director of Advocacy Hannah Hassler.
While CADA has always supported their clients in identifying safe housing options, Hassler said that they also acknowledge that navigating housing is a very time-consuming and nuanced process.
“Adding a dedicated navigator to our team will allow us to be a more involved part of that process for all clients,” she said.
Navigators at CADA will also work one on one with those who may need a variety of resources, including housing and rental assistance, employment opportunities, and other related tools that will help get them into housing and remain secure once in it.
“Housing is a crisis. We know this in Minnesota and especially with our winters here,” said Heading Home Corps Program Director Becky Newgren.
“I believe that housing is a right and these are the programs that are helping people get into housing and stay safe in their housing.”
Last year, the program served 1,190 people. Newgren said that the goal this year is to reach 1,700.
They’re seeking the help of 100 new navigators across the state in order to do so.
Navigators will work full-time and will receive a stipend every two weeks that is comparable to $15+ per hour served. They will also receive an additional $3,247 for student loans or tuition, along with free individual health insurance and childcare assistance through AmeriCorps.
Newgren said that they’re accepting candidates from all backgrounds, but that all must be at least 18 years old, be a high school graduate or equivalent and be willing to commit to a year of service.
“We mainly look for candidates that are looking to get involved with their community, are open and flexible to learning new skills, and have an interest in working with people,” she added. “We are also looking for candidates with lived experience with homelessness and housing insecurity.”
Those interested can apply at www.ampact.us/heading-home and do so by Dec. 14. Navigators will begin serving in January.
