Tim Auringer, whose family moved to Eagle Lake when he was a child, has seen the changes to the community.
“The striking thing is the growth in housing. In the early ‘80s there were maybe a 1,000 people and now we’re over 3,000,” said Auringer, 51, the mayor of Eagle Lake.
He’s also noticed how mobile more recent residents are. “I’ve seen some houses for sale and purchased three or four times.”
That influx of new blood has driven construction to meet the demand of new residents, most of whom work in Mankato.
“We continue to be that term everyone hates — ‘the bedroom community.’ “
While the growth has been good for the city, it’s brought challenges in retaining an identity as a close-knit small community.
“There is the old guard and everyone knew everybody, now there’s the influx of new people,” Auringer said.
City Administrator Jennifer Bromeland said they are working on ways to create more sense of community, through things like developing parks and creating events and opportunities to get newer residents more involved.
“We have an influx of a lot of young families. We’re struggling with how to offer more recreational opportunities, those quality of life things. People are looking for ways to get out and be active,” she said.
The city recently purchased a lot in the southeastern part of town to develop a new park and the city received a $5,000 grant to start a music in the park program next summer.
Bromeland said that like most rural communities they are also struggling to get more in-town child care centers.
Patrick Nord bought a house in Eagle Lake in July of 2018, where his then girlfriend and now wife, Kala, was living.
Growing up in the little town of Fosston, Eagle Lake felt comfortable.
“There’s a sense of safety you don’t always get in a bigger city. And the convenience of Mankato being only a few miles away is a benefit.”
He said they take part in the annual Tator Days but says that with a job in Mankato and visiting family out of the area they don’t have a lot of time to get involved in the local scene. He said they aren’t really alerted to any events that might be going on in town and says it’s too much to expect a town like Eagle Lake to put on a lot of community events.
“In a small community, when you’re competing with Mankato, what can you do to promote yourself?”
Nord said they are thrilled with their new hometown.
“We love the neighborhood and love the neighbors. I enjoy a small town community. It’s been a lot of fun. You feel a lot closer to your neighbors.”
Apartment boom
With a population of more than 3,100, Eagle Lake has grown by more than 75% in the past 30 years and 13% over the past five years.
The median household income is $69,306, slightly above the state average and significantly higher than in Mankato.
New construction of single-family homes, but mostly apartments and town homes accelerated in the late 2000s, peaking in 2017. The city still has healthy construction growth, with about 6-10 housing projects a year.
Theuninck Construction has recently built two fourplexes just south of Highway 14 and is starting on 10 more. Another project will add two threeplexes on the west edge of town and a developer is looking at a single- and multi-family development on the southeast side of town.
There is also preliminary discussions with a developer looking at adding a single-family development on the west edge of town.
“So we’re looking at development in all directions, which is kind of exciting,” Bromeland said.
Auringer said the jump in apartments had some residents uneasy about the ratio of home owners to renters.
“We were about 80% single-family and 20% rental and now we’re approaching more of a 50-50 mix. But I think we’ll swing back to more single-family owned homes.”
He said they also haven’t seen any increase in crime or an overuse of infrastructure. “We’ve always looked at our infrastructure and growth. I think we’re set up well for growth.”
Bromeland said the city is currently doing a water main loop project that will allow for shutting off just a portion of service if there’s a line break, rather than affecting large parts of town. And the project will provide better water flows around town for fire protection.
They’re also working on a putting in underground drains in two parts of town so people don’t have to pump their sump pumps into the street, which can cause drainage problems.
A few years ago residents and council members had sometimes contentious debates about the growth in city services and budget costs.
“There was concern that services like police and fire would become too costly,” Auringer said. “But we’ve always provided those services and had balanced budgets.”
There were meetings talking about abandoning the police department and outsourcing some of the duties of city administrator.
“The community said no, that’s not what we want,” Auringer said. “I think those issues have kind of been put aside.”
In 2017 former City Administrator Brad Potter resigned, saying little about his reasons for leaving.
Auringer said the city does look at ways to partner to hold costs down, such as a decision 20 years ago to connect to Mankato’s sewage system.
“That works out nicely. So you look at things like that, like maybe a water system, if there’s a benefit. We want to maintain our independence but partnerships can make sense.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.