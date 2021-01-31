Amid pandemic, Madelia stays strong on fiftth anniversary of fire

{/long_form_tagline} {long_form_uuid}36176946-e1c5-11e6-bc4f-cffd2a950df8{/long_form_uuid}{revision}40{/revision}{slug}t_Downtown Madelia returnin{/slug}{domain}mankatofreepress.com{/domain}{setWriteback}0{/setWriteback}{/long_form_article}

On the fifth anniversary of a devastating downtown blaze, Madelia business owners and residents are not only recalling the fire and the rebuild, but dealing with the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Krystal Hernandez, owner of the popular La Plaza Fiesta restaurant and Fiesta Market, saw her restaurant and market burn down on Feb. 3, 2016, and then reopen about a year later when the seven destroyed buildings were replaced.

“It’s been a crazy five years since the fire. We’re surviving. We just had to pivot a little bit,” she said of the past year of pandemic-caused shutdowns and capacity restrictions on restaurants. La Plaza did carry-out during the two in-person dining shutdowns, built a patio and is now reopened at 50% capacity.

“People were very supportive, thankfully. Honestly, Madelia is so awesome. Everyone watches out for everyone and helps each other through. I love Madelia. It was the same thing when the fire happened. Everybody checked on each other and helped.”

While the restaurant and other downtown businesses were battered in the past year, things are moving in the right direction. “Now we see cars on the street again. It’s so good. We’re getting there,” Hernandez said. “It was not fun to own a restaurant in the pandemic — it was not the coolest thing for sure.”

Ryan Visher, owner of Hope and Faith Floral & Gifts, reopened at the same location on Main Street after new buildings went up.

“By rebuilding Main Street five years ago, we built a strong foundation and I’m confident we’ll weather this. We knew that if we didn’t rebuild that would be the beginning of the end for downtown. There would simply be a hole in Main Street, which is what you see in a lot of small towns.”

Visher said his business has done OK in the past year, although it lost most of its events business such as weddings and proms. “We’re seeing an uptick in business, not pre-COVID of course, but it’s coming back. It’s been a tough year, but in many ways I’d say the fire prepared us for it.”

Chamber Executive Director Karla Angus said that while the pandemic has hit many businesses, the town of 2,700 residents remains exceptionally vibrant and is growing.

“We’re still moving forward, which is awesome. But we had some businesses that couldn’t be open in prime time — holidays and summer festivals — and that hurt.”

Still, no businesses have permanently closed. And, unlike most smaller communities, virtually every commercial space is filled.

“We have four new businesses interested in Madelia. We have one downtown building that’s open, and one of the new businesses is looking at that building,” she said.

Madelia’s community hospital and clinic also have been growing and adding services and staff.

City Administrator Christine Fischer said assistance through the federal CARES Act and aid from the county have helped soften the blow in Madelia.

“We were able to secure some grants for all business owners, not just downtown.”

Fischer said the loosening of business restrictions is showing positive signs. “It seems our downtown has had some good weekends. The first weekend (after some business restrictions were lifted) downtown was full. People want to get out. We’re hanging in there. This community works very hard.”

Angus said restaurants, the bowling alley, brewery and the historic movie theater were hit the hardest during the pandemic. “And they’re our biggest draw. We get a lot of people from out of town.”

She said Madelia, along busy Highway 60 and just far enough from Mankato and New Ulm, is in an ideal location to thrive from visitors. “But we have many people that live in Madelia that reinvest in our community, in dollars and volunteers. We’re a family. We love what we have and want to keep it that way. We have a good balance of businesses, and we don’t need to go out of town for any of the basics.”

The Madelia Theater and its prominent marquee have been a fixture of downtown since 1939. It was shuttered in 1986 and later bought by Christensen Communications — a local company across the street — and renovated and reopened in 1991. Its newest remodel was completed this fall — and opened for one day before it had to shut down for a spell because of the governor’s order.

The theater has never been a moneymaker for Christensen but remains a popular spot since reopening recently with limited capacity in the 300-seat theater.

Angus said that while things are looking up, the city will know things are back if the town festival goes ahead in early July.

“We’re hoping and praying we have Park Days. We have our bands booked and a lot of vendors. It’s an outdoor activity and brings a lot of people.”

(Go to http://bit.ly/2F49N1Q for past coverage of the fire and rebuilding efforts.)

Keeping jobs

While some businesses, particularly those in entertainment and leisure, had to at least temporarily lay off some employees, the city’s biggest employer, Tony Downs Food, has thrived as demand for its food products grew during the pandemic.

That’s been good news for Hispanic residents, who account for 35% of the town’s population.

“Thank goodness Tony Downs never had to shut down and was even busier,” Angus said.

The company, with about 450 employees in Madelia, is planning an expansion, having bought a building in Madelia last year.

In April, David Ross, director of Human Resources at Tony Downs, told The Free Press the company benefited from increased demand for its canned, pouched and frozen proteins, mainly chicken, but some beef, pork and turkey.

Hernandez said that while many people have been hit in some way by the pandemic, the local Hispanic population has largely stayed working.

“Tony Downs was lucky enough to stay open and they take really good care of their workers. And there’s a lot of local construction businesses that weren’t thriving but stayed busy and were able to keep employees on,” Hernandez said.

The restaurant owner has a handle on the the Hispanic population in part because the La Plaza Market does check cashing and money transfers. “Most of the Hispanic population uses those services. Tony Downs staying open helped — people could cash their paychecks and buy groceries and things.”

She said that local groups, especially early in the pandemic, launched food drives and other efforts to help those in need.

Average COVID cases

Julia Whitcomb, Watonwan County’s community health services manager, said Madelia has had an average number of COVID-19 cases for its population.

Madelia accounts for 28.6% of Watonwan County’s population and has had 32% of the total COVID-19 cases reported in the county.

The county has so far had 1,074 cases or probable cases of COVID with Madelia accounting for 341 cases as of late last week.

Watonwan County had the lowest positivity rate during testing last week in the nine-county region with a 1.8% rate.

“Madelia has been extremely resilient during the pandemic. They’ve been keeping people as positive as they can, and I think the fire was so tragic and it instilled such grit in the community that’s still there,” Whitcomb said.

A case study

Nicole Griensewic, executive director of Region Nine Development Commission, said the recovery of Madelia after the fire was a case study in new ways to create economic resiliency plans and forge new partnerships to bring aid to the town.

“There were no exact programs in place to deal with something like that.”

Region Nine worked with the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, but said at the time DEED’s rapid response team was set up to only work with single major employers who close or lay off a large number of employees.

“We changed that to have them work with all the businesses that were affected. It was a role model,” Griensewic said.

Region Nine also got $100,000 from the federal EDA to develop a marketing and communications strategy for Madelia “to create a plan to market themselves and to tell their own story.”

Area lawmakers also succeeded in securing aid for businesses, including tax incentives to help the business owners reopen.

Griensewic and others also connected with Gov. Mark Dayton’s office and got him to visit the town just days after the fire, which focused more state attention on the town’s plight.