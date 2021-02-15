MANKATO — Overt racism can be the obvious — being called the N-word, the display of a confederate flag, violence.
"(But) it's so much more than that," said Kenneth Reid, director of African American Affairs at Minnesota State University, during the third episode of the "Amplify Black Voices” video series held Monday night.
Laura Riness, who along with her son Mason Bultje created the series, said that growing up the Mankato area she knew racism from a young age and into adulthood.
Riness said time and again she was passed over for jobs despite having higher education degrees and more experience than other applicants. It is, she said, a more subtle degree of overt racism.
"I was raised to think don't think everything is racists. But I heard of my resume not making it to the decisionmaker's desk."
Bultje, who played high school football in Mankato, recalled an incident where he returned from a game to see the N-word written over the name tag on his locker.
"That still sticks with me to this day. I felt kind of worthless at the time." He believes the school swept the incident under the rug and felt those in his inner circle brushed it off.
"I felt so isolated ... when I tried to share my experience, it wasn't quite bad enough. If it's the N-word or a confederate flag ... they felt because there was no physical violence it wasn't quite bad enough and I'd get through it."
Reid said things like gerrymandering, erecting barriers to voting in predominantly Black neighborhoods or writing job descriptions intended to limit minority applicants are among the many systemic pieces of racism that continue to permeate society.
"It's closing opportunity for advancement."
Reid said the process is driven by the mindset of one group that thinks it has superiority. That has the political power to perpetuate the racism.
Bukata Hayes said that during most of his 15 years as director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council he's been keenly aware of being in an overwhelmingly white community as he met with other organizations or civic leaders.
"Up until the last couple of years, I have been the only Black person in that room."
Hayes said feeling isolation as a leader of color in Mankato has led him to feel angry. But, he said, he knows he couldn't let that anger surface or it would be used against him.
Hayes told the others on the video conference that as the minority it's important they continue to look for partnerships with the majority white community. He said it's vital to continue working on education about the roots and presence of racism.
"(And) white America has to admit there's a history that plays into the Black psyche that leads to mistrust in society."
The "Amplifying Black Voices" series will air at 7 p.m. Mondays until March 1. The videos are also available on YouTube.
The videos are sponsored by numerous community organizations such as the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, the NAACP and YWCA.
To register visit: t.ly/Ama3
Videos also available on Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCbwqY-b1G-3oEe3TUzN57Fw
