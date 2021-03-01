MANKATO — A video series about amplifying Black voices in and from Mankato concluded Monday with participants calling on allies to keep combating racism and white supremacy.
The series, “Amplifying Black Voices,” released weekly videos on YouTube during Black History Month. In them, current and former area residents shared their experiences being Black in Mankato, including examples of overt and other more subtle forms of racism.
They wrapped up the series with a Zoom discussion Monday during which Black voices urged white allies to keep educating themselves on how to be anti-racist while getting more involved in social justice projects in their communities.
“Believe us, hear us, listen, and start trying to unpack and undo those strings of racism,” said Janet Jennings, who served as the assistant director of the Diversity Center at Gustavus Adolphus College from 2017 to 2020.
She encouraged more white people to learn the history of white supremacy, as not knowing it partly explains why it remains so pervasive. Black people, she pointed out, already have to be lifelong learners on race “because there’s always new obstacles in our way.”
“We have to evolve to survive,” she said.
From highlighting the lack of representation for Black people in Mankato to going into local examples of systemic racism, each video in the series focused on a specific theme.
In one of the videos, Mason Bultje talked about how someone wrote the N-word over his name tag on his high school locker. Bultje, who grew up in Mankato, co-created the series with his mother, Laura Riness.
One of the goals for the series was to promote understanding of Black experiences in Mankato. Riness said she hopes white viewers come away from the series feeling ready to do more than post on social media.
“Use your privilege,” she said. “If you find yourself in a situation where you can affect change, use that … My advice is to not only say that you’re this way, but show up and be that way when it counts for us.”
Being an ally means doing work in your community to make them more equitable, said Bukata Hayes, executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. It can’t just be Black folks walking “through that fire.”
“It’s not for us on this screen to be the sole excavators of racism,” Hayes said. “It’s actually supposed to be white America, because racism and white supremacy is a white issue, even though Black people are deeply and morally impacted by it.”
The group talked about how even within anti-racist literature, prominent white writers like Robin DiAngelo — author of “White Fragility” — profit while countless Black authors saying the same things languish in obscurity. Jennings recommended “How to be Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi as a far better starting point.
Mankato police officer Ermias Asfaw, another panelist, offered up “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin as a reading recommendation. Born outside the U.S., Asfaw said it helped him understand more about the African American experience here.
Upcoming events give people more learning opportunities centered around Blackness, said Kenneth Reid, director of African American Affairs at Minnesota State University. One is a webinar on Thursday titled "America is Changing: Stay Woke," followed by MSU's Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference on April 6-7.
As for what’s next for the series, Bultje plans to release the full interviews of participants in the videos on the Amplifying Black Voices MN YouTube channel over the next few weeks. He encouraged viewers to subscribe and stay tuned for more resources and announcements on the project’s next steps.
“It’s not going to end here,” he said. “The work is truly starting right now.”
