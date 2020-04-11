MANKATO — Their congregations watching from afar, many church leaders in the Mankato area spent Holy Week delivering sermons to empty pews.
Easter Sunday will be much the same. The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t letting up for Christianity’s holiest day.
A time normally steeped in tradition hasn't resembled anything from the past, as pastors and priests turned to technology to reach church members.
While disappointed in not celebrating Easter as hoped this year, they expressed optimism in their abilities to share the holiday with their congregations. Live streams, recordings, and drive-by and drive-in services are among the strategies they’re using.
“It’s certainly different,” said the Rev. John Kunz, priest at Mankato’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. “At first it really felt strange to be taping a celebration in an empty church, but as the responses have come in it’s like they’re out there even though they're not in this building.”
The church posts daily devotions for members along with videos of Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Saturday’s Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday services. Kunz will still bless Easter water as is tradition, although it won’t be sprinkled on parishioners this year.
It’ll instead be distributed in little bottles on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. St. John’s did the same for Palm Sunday last week, giving out 1,000 palms out front of the Broad Street Church.
Between 30 to 40 callers have also been tasked with contacting parishioners to address further needs. In a parish of about 1,300 families, Kunz said the efforts are keeping the spirit of connection going.
“It’s creating more of a connection as we realize the importance we have to one another and the importance God has in our lives,” he said. “It becomes more real and sought after these days.”
Crossview Covenant’s pastor described a similar observation. In a time marked by so much uncertainty, many people seem to be looking for meaning, said the Rev. Brad Jackson of the North Mankato church.
“Some of the places we’ve looked for meaning and answers are not fully satisfying,” he said. “It’s put this yearning for people to reconnect with this God story and how it might speak into this.”
Crossview was set to launch a Rosa Parks location in Mankato just as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up. All services instead switched to online.
Figuring out the set up was hard at first. Jackson said it took a little while for the church to find its groove.
Week one’s stream had about 500 devices connected. Participation rose to closer to 1,500 weeks later.
The church on Howard Drive typically draws about 1,000 people on site for Sundays. Having around 1,500 devices tuned into the stream — multiple people could be watching on any one device — led Jackson to wonder if the church is reaching even more people than usual.
He knows at least some of the viewers are family members watching from out of state. The church is researching the numbers to try to get a better indication of how many individuals are watching.
Encouraging numbers aside, Jackson said members are mourning not being able to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection together in person. The Easter service, with its celebratory ambience, is one of the church’s favorite events of the year.
Online, the band won’t be quite as big and the room won’t be as full. The feel is different online, but Jackson said the celebration will continue with a message about how Jesus’ story relates to this new COVID-19 world.
“It feels like we’re completely mourning not seeing faces,” he said. “But we’re embracing the opportunities that lie in front of us.”
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Mankato had planned to offer an Easter drive-in service at Franklin Elementary’s larger parking lot across Broad Street. The stay-at-home order meant the school district couldn’t permit the occasion on its property, so Our Savior’s instead planned a drive-in in its own parking lot like last Sunday.
It’s a creative approach for what the Rev. Paul Lauer described as a traditional congregation. Easters at Our Savior’s usually include the pipe organ, brass music and no shortage of flowers.
The church will replay a previous year’s service on its website and KTV public access. The drive-in service idea, meanwhile, is a way to connect with members who might not have cable or use the internet.
Churches are having to consider their specific constituencies when figuring out how to serve them in new ways during the pandemic, Lauer said. The rush to adapt made for a challenging couple weeks for many churches.
“What we need to do is the same,” Lauer said. “How we need to do it is extremely different; that for me is where the stress came from.”
As with any traditions, however, the people who sustain them have a reserve of past experiences to cherish. This year’s unprecedented Easter will feel funny, but Lauer said he expects his congregation’s faith will remain strong.
“Most of them have a lifetime's worth of Easters and Palm Sundays to draw upon,” he said. “To miss one or to go for some time without doesn't put their faith in jeopardy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.