HENDERSON — Classic cars, motorcycles and Sunday revelers converged on downtown Henderson Sunday for the season-ending “Encore” edition of the community’s Class Car Roll-In.
Jeff Steinborn could see it coming early. Steinborn, president of the Historic Henderson Auto Society, had counted 100 vintage vehicles arriving downtown by 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with the celebration not set to start until noon. By mid-afternoon, event organizers estimated a total of 620, probably that many motorcycles, and thousands of attendees.
“It’s a record day,” Steinborn said, bolstered by bright sunshine and mid-70s temperatures.
By the scheduled 3 p.m. wrap up and raffle drawings, few in attendance had left. Sunday’s event signaled the end of the town’s Classic Car Roll-In events, which run from late May through September on Tuesday evenings.
Steinborn, who owns Evolution Shirts on the downtown Hwy. 19 strip and also serves as a board director for the Henderson Chamber, took a breather about 2:30 p.m., talking to an Arizona man who organizes a similar car roll-in there but one with “far less enthusiasm.”
What’s the secret of Henderson’s success?
“The caliber of cars that show up are truly classics,” Steinborn says. But he adds that it’s a committed group of volunteers who manage to handle the 18 Tuesday night events and then still have enough Henderson to launch the season-ending, Sunday “Encore.”
Veteran Henderson civic leader Denny Graham was again manning the microphone as the Roll-In opened at noon.
“It’s a great day,” he announced. “We thank everyone for attending our event and historic downtown. It’s a big day. We have a lot of vehicles.”
Among those was a 1955 Chevy, 2-door Handyman Wagon, owned by Dwight Ward of Kasson. He drove the 90-mile trip, arriving at 10:30 a.m. to secure a prime spot in downtown Henderson.
“I usually come a couple times a year,” Ward said. “This one’s a favorite of mine.”
An admitted lover of vintage vehicles, Ward also brought his rustic-looking 1971 GMC pickup to Henderson. He leaves that one “as-is,” he said, except for a souped-up engine and new, leather interior, bringing out a, “holy crap” look from visitors.
“I’ve got shiny,” Ward laughed, pointing to his ‘55 Chevy wagon.
Atop the western bluff of Henderson, looking down on the Main Street now bustling with people and cars, was 85-year-old Bev Brandt. She can see the tree colors changing on the far eastern bluffs, the vehicles rolling down the now completed Hwy. 19 curving into town and the crowd growing. It’s just 12:30 p.m.
“I love sitting up here,” Brandt says. “You can see everything, the cars and people coming into town.”
The lifelong Hendersonite is amazed at the celebration’s growth, which started in 2009. It’s helped the Henderson downtown business community weather years of flooding from the Minnesota River and Rush River, at times leaving only Hwy. 19 from the west open into town.
“Henderson people just work well together,” Brandt says, then laughed. “And it’s a good place to let it all hang out!”
Jerome and Amy Vanderlinde of Watertown rolled into Henderson on Saturday night, camping at Allanson’s Park. They arrived with their 1941 Studebaker, which pulls a 1973 Scamp camper, both with matching, shiny gray paint jobs.
The Vanderlindes own seven Studebakers, but the Scamp trailer often gets as much attention from onlookers despite almost always being pulled by the ‘41 car.
“We found it in a grove in Montgomery for $150,” Jerome Vanderlinde said.
Many of the vintage vehicles are listed for sale. Ward’s ‘55 Chevy Handyman Wagon isn’t, commanding up to an $80,000 price tag.
That makes the job of volunteers and members of the Sibley County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse, who provide traffic control at the Roll-In events, critical for keeping things under control. Here, pedestrians don’t have the right of way through intersections as Posse members move vehicles through the Hwy. 19/93 intersection safely.
Marty Mays leads the Posse's seven members who assist in Henderson and says the Posse has had few problems with traffic situations through the years, noting that pedestrians are often the impatient ones.
Mark McMillen and Sue Busse of the Green Mill in Le Sueur, have been serving pork sandwiches at the corner of Hwy. 19 and Sixth Street. It’s been a big year for their AAU & TBQ Catering corner. They appreciate the bonus to their businesses.
“They do an amazing job (in Henderson),” McMillen says. “The really care about the people who come here.”
For Steinborn, it’s the volunteers who keep it all going.
“We have over 70 individuals that help us with 19 events each summer,” he posted on the event’s Facebook page. “It’s a big commitment and they deserve our thanks.”
