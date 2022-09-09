Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.