MANKATO — The Lowell and Nadine Andreas Foundation is offering a $25,000 matching contribution for new and increased donations to Greater Mankato Area United Way's 2021 fundraising campaign.
The matching donation campaign continues through Jan. 20.
The Andreas Foundation's match is in addition to its $25,000 annual gift to United Way.
The nonprofit also announced this week it has reached one of its campaign goals — raising $35,000 to earn an anonymous donor's match.
Tuesday morning Greater Mankato Area United Way representatives reported that the campaign was at 88 percent ($1,807,275) of a goal of $2,060,000.
The funds will be used to support 56 programs within 36 agencies throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties.
Donations may be made by going online to: MankatoUnitedWay.org/donate; calling 345-4551; or by sending a check to: Greater Mankato Area United Way, 127 S. Second St., No. 190, Mankato, MN 56001.
Greater Mankato Area United Way programs serve more than 51,000 people each year. Programs that apply for funding are reviewed and vetted annually by more than 80 community volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.