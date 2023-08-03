For a federal agency created during the Eisenhower administration to provide a helping hand to humble entrepreneurs, the setting of Thursday’s birthday party seemed a bit incongruous.
There was nothing small about the mountains of bagged popcorn in the sprawling Mankato warehouse. And the owner of the property — Conagra Brands — is one of North America’s largest food companies, reporting a $3.3 billion annual profit in the most recent fiscal year.
But the U.S. Small Business Administration was celebrating the kernel of an idea in a west Mankato home that eventually exploded into what it is today — Angie’s Boomchickapop, a nationally known snack sold in all 50 states and in nations stretching from Canada to Peru to Taiwan.
Angie and Dan Bastian Angie’s Kettle Corn in their home 22 years ago, guided it through a massive expansion a half-dozen years later, sold it to Conagra Brands in 2017 and were the center of attention at the U.S. SBA 70th Anniversary event Thursday at the Boomchickapop warehouse on Power Drive.
“Sometimes they stay small and that’s great,” said U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of the recipients of the agency’s loans. “Sometimes they get a little bigger. And sometimes they get really bigger!”
The SBA is celebrating its anniversary by giving 70 trophies to some of the little ones that blew up into major companies after receiving the agency’s loans and other assistance.
Along with Klobuchar and SBA officials, the event attracted Gov. Tim Walz, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation CEO and former Congressman Tim Penny, state and local business leaders, Minnesota lawmakers and local elected officials. Other than the federal officials, most had stories of personal connections to the Bastians as schoolmates of Dan at Loyola High School, as neighbors in west Mankato, in the local economy or through their community contributions.
“Dan and Angie are just wonderful people,” said Shane Bowyer, an associate professor at Minnesota State University and director of MSU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “They’ve built up some great relationships in building this business.”
In 2007, though, the Bastians were at a turning point. Angie’s Kettle Corn started as a garage-based business — hatched with an $8,000 kettle purchased with a credit card — selling popcorn in retail parking lots and at festivals. But the opportunities for incremental expansion had maxed out.
Additional growth would require setting up a factory-style production facility. And that meant a big investment — $1.5 million in loans for the facility and for operating capital at a time when lenders were in an increasingly cautious mood in the face of a looming global financial crisis.
“We were struggling,” Dan Bastian said. “We got a lot of ‘noes.’”
But the yeses came from both the private and public sectors.
“We needed somebody else to believe in us,” Angie Bastian said. “That’s what we got from the SBA and Voyager Bank.”
The size of the loan was daunting. Their most valuable possession — their home — was valued at $160,000 at the time.
“We thought, ‘If this thing all goes south, we’re going to owe a lot of people a lot of money. So we aren’t going to let that happen,’” Angie said.
They didn’t. By 2014, they were starting to cash out. By 2017, Angie’s Kettle Corn — renamed Angie’s Boomchickapop — was a sister brand to Conagra mainstays such as Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s and Slim Jim.
And by 2023, Dan and Angie Bastian could attract quite a crowd to see them awarded a trophy.
In the midst of thanking a long list of people including his brother Greg, his parents and broader family, banker Jerry Kopel, former North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen and more, Dan Bastian’s voice cracked: “Sorry, getting a little emotional here.”
Angie, too, said she was touched by the sight before her.
“In 2001 when we bought a kettle, we never imagined we would be here today with the governor and the senator and bunch of really important people,” Angie said, later suggesting their story might be something of a lesson for the next generation of entrepreneurs. “Don’t ever give up. Keep asking and keep knocking on doors.”
