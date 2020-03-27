While Minnesotans are being asked to stay at home, many animals will have to wait longer to find their forever home.
Staff at the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society are trying to adopt out most of their animals before they have to close to the public.
Mending Spirits Animal Rescue volunteers also are rushing to complete pending adoptions before the governor’s stay-at-home order goes into effect Saturday.
Animal shelter workers are among the list of exempt employees. But BENCHS is closing its doors to potential adopters while the public is supposed to be keeping to their homes.
Mending Spirits board President Kristy Olson said the order is not clear whether organizations like hers that use a network of volunteer foster caregivers can continue some of their rescue efforts.
“I just wish we had more clarity,” she said. “For now we are going to have to take a pause.”
BENCHES has reduced adoption fees to encourage people who have been mulling adoption to take the leap before the shelter closes.
“The more we can get to loving homes the better,” said BENCHS Executive Director Andrew Burk.
As of Thursday afternoon the humane society had around 25 cats and four dogs ready for adoption.
Profiles of each animal can be found on www.benchs.org, along with application forms. Prospective adopters should call 507-625-6373 to make an appointment.
For the animals that remain, Burk said BENCHES staff will be at the shelter daily to provide care and “snuggles.” Afternoon dog walking and other volunteer programs at the shelter will be suspended.
Mending Spirits volunteers are working hard to complete adoptions that were in progress before Saturday, Olson said. The rescue has a more lengthy vetting progress, so it was focusing Thursday and Friday on applications that already had been started.
Unless they get clarification from the state, Olson said they will suspend adoptions, as well as intake of new animals from Saturday until April 10.
“There are animals that aren’t going to be helped now,” Olson said.
The group will continue to accept online adoption applications and will use videoconferencing to do virtual home visits and meet-and-greets with potential adopters. That will help adoptions resume promptly when the stay-at-home order is lifted or the organization learns it has an exemption.
Mending Spirits does plan to continue delivering pet food to any pet owner in need. The organization is providing free food to owners who aren’t able to go out to the store or are experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic. Deliveries are being arranged with no person-to-person contact.
In the meantime, Olson said her organization is practicing social distancing. Most interactions have moved to a virtual format and prospective adopters’ visits to foster homes to meet animals are being held outside when possible.
Both organizations also are being hurt financially by the pandemic. They have had to cancel fundraising events and will lose adoption fee income. Their leaders say donations of money and pet food are still being accepted and are especially appreciated during this time.
