It all started 25 years ago, when Michael Davis was 14 years old.
He found a puppy that had been hit by a car and wanted to help it.
“Animal control didn’t offer much help,” Davis said. “The owner eventually came but when I saw not much was done for the puppy prior to the owner arriving, I wanted to help. I wanted to do something different to help animals in that situation.”
Years later, in August 2016, Davis formed the nonprofit Minnesota Animal Services Alliance. An animal rescue service initially based in Rochester, he is expanding it to Mankato.
Davis grew up in the metro area, moved to Waseca at age 17 and then to Mankato in March.
He said he’s in need of both visibility in the community of Mankato, as well as volunteers.
In Rochester, he gets as many as three to four calls a week for animal rescue operations. Prior to COVID, he received two calls a day from people in the Rochester area, Davis recalls.
The Alliance specializes in rescuing abandoned pets, as well as animals stuck in trees. They also receive many calls about wildlife and look to their transport volunteers to relocate those animals to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.
“A lot of people call us and don’t know where to turn,” Davis said. “We can help them.
“We’re trying to expand into Mankato. The services would be in high demand. A lot of people don’t know services like this exist. It’s something we want to bring to Mankato.”
People typically turn to the police when they encounter an animal that needs rescuing, Davis said, but his organization is more aligned with being able to help.
“We’re another place to turn,” he said.
As for volunteers, Davis said as executive director he’d like to see his volunteer base expand from its current roster of six to a call taker, one or two transporters and 10 field rescuers.
To volunteer, or to get help with an animal rescue operation in Mankato, call the Alliance’s main line at 507-571-2343 or go online to animalrescueservices.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.