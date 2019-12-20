The annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count is underway with volunteers taking to the field, or for those who'd like to stay indoors with a cup of hot cocoa and binoculars, watching their backyard bird feeders through the window.
Ney Nature Center kicked off the start of their annual count Dec. 14 and will have volunteers look for and record bird species through early January.
"We saw a lot of the usual winter feeder birds — juncos, downy woodpeckers, blue jays, cardinals," said naturalist Alex Colling of the outing.
Volunteers will continue to watch for birds in their backyards and around Ney in the coming weeks, writing down the species and number seen on tally sheets. Once all the information is collected, Ney will send the results to Audubon, which uses the information to track bird number trends over the years, using the same observation locations each year.
Each team of volunteers spreads out over a circular area that radiates out 7.5 miles from a central spot. There are three circles in this area — Mankato, New Ulm and Ney Nature Center near Henderson.
Colling said about 100 people participate in the Ney count.
Chad Heins, a biology professor at Bethany Lutheran College, has led the one-day Mankato bird count in recent years, taking up the mantle from longtime coordinator Merrill Frydendahl.
Heins is still looking for volunteers to help out Saturday. (Call Heins at 507-469-3445 to register.) The group will meet at Bethany Lutheran College's Meyer Hall at 7:30 a.m. Some observers stay out all day while others choose to do four hours.
He sets up where people will be within the Mankato circle, whose epicenter is on Main Street near the library. "I need to have someone with experience in each area." Those experienced observers tag along with newcomers who may not know all the species of birds they are seeing.
Heins said the outings are often family traditions. "There are families who've done if for years. Some even have family members who come in from other states."
He said they usually find a few surprises each year.
"There are some interesting birds that aren't around here in the summer. Some owls come in and overwinter here, but they're hard to spot. Some winter finches that nest up north come down here in the winter." There are also rough legged hawks and northern shrike that sometimes winter here.
Heins said he doesn't expect observers will see a lot of redpolls, pine siskins or some other birds that often nest in northern forests but come to this area for food in the winter. That's because there was a bumper crop of birch seed pods and spruce cones up north this year, giving the birds plenty of food.
The highest number of species recorded locally was 56, with 47 species observed last year.
He said the starling population has increased over the years locally, as has the eagle count. "In 1979 they had one eagle. Flash forward to last year and we had 18."
Heins said there are now more house finches locally but fewer purple finches and fewer great evening grosbeaks, birds that have suffered from loss of habitat and perhaps pesticide poisoning.
