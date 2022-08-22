Sweet corn lovers gnoshed their way through some 1,200 ears of sweet corn, along with hot dogs, chips and dessert during the annual Corn Roast on Monday in the Mankato West High School parking lot.
With the exception of 2020 when COVID-19 put the cookout on hold, the event has been held every year since 1958 by the Mankato Y's Club to raise money for youth programs at the YMCA.
Money raised by the corn roast is used for camp scholarships to Camp Patterson, equipment purchases for YMCA youth program and even has been used to purchase a bus for transporting youngsters participating in YMCA events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.