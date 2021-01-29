MANKATO — Panelists at next week’s It’s Time to Talk event in Mankato plan to share strategies to help change workplace inequalities.
Workplace inequality is the theme for YWCA Mankato’s annual forum on race, which will be held Thursday over Zoom. The virtual format will still retain the small-group discussions from the in-person events of past years along with the panel.
This year’s theme came out of conversations about what systemic changes are needed in workplaces to retain more people of color in the community, said Destiny Owens, a racial justice consultant for the YWCA who’s helping organize the event.
“We wanted to encourage people, if you see this or experience this, speak up about it,” she said. “And we want to encourage people to handle it in a way where there can be productive change.”
Not addressing workplace inequalities risks losing talented workers to other communities, she added.
“We lose some really great people here in town to the Twin Cities,” she said. “When they go, they flourish there.”
She and the YWCA are encouraging business owners, nonprofit leaders and entry-level workers to attend. The themes change year to year, but the goal remains to educate people about racism, equity and inclusion and provide a space for discussions and self-reflection on the topics.
The 2021 event is the first since George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis sparked anti-racist protests across the country in May 2020. Events organized by local community groups drew thousands of demonstrators.
Next week’s forum is about more than carrying over the momentum from last year’s demonstrations, Owens said. She wants to see people commit to addressing systemic racism whether in the workplace or elsewhere.
“I’m happy that we’re having this conversation, but it has to be more than just this conversation,” she said.
One of the ways to start, she said, is to attend the event and connect with organizations focused on that work. Local examples include the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, YWCA and the organization she founded, Black Excellence Around Mankato, or BEAM.
She particularly hoped people stick around for the Q and A portion of the event. The panel will include Kato Charter School Principal Mymique Baxter, Gustavus Adolphus College professor Yurie Hong, and Julie Hawker, who works with communities in southern Minnesota on inclusiveness.
Hong, who founded the Indivisible St. Peter/Greater Mankato chapter, earned the YWCA’s Women of Distinction honor in 2020 for her community work. She attended It’s Time to Talk a couple years back and said she was flattered the YWCA thought of her for the panel.
“What I appreciate most about these events is the dedicated time and space to actually have these conversations, because so much of the time in our daily lives there’s not really a time to talk to people about them,” she said.
Her hope is the discussions will raise awareness about inequalities in the workplace while giving people ideas on what to do about them.
To register for the event, visit www.ywcamankato.org.
