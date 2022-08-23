MANKATO — After collecting more than two tons of food and $21,100 to support ECHO Food Shelf in its first two years, an annual hockey tournament returns this week to add to the total.
Pickup league players in Mankato started the ECHO Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular in 2020, asking community members to drop off non-perishables and donations while they play at All Seasons Arena. This year’s tournament will have six teams playing at the arena Friday evening and Saturday.
The ambitious goal for 2022 is to raise $22,000, said Micah Dorfner, an organizer and participant in the tournament.
“If we can do what we love in playing hockey while raising money for an amazing cause, that’s a win-win,” he said.
The tourney brought in $15,900 and 3,250 pounds of food last year alone. A donated pallet full of peas boosted the poundage.
Donations can be dropped between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday at 1251 Monks Ave.
ECHO Food Shelf serves as a free local resource for individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. It boasts monthly, weekly, holiday and delivery options among its offerings, providing meal assistance to thousands of people per year.
The hockey tournament chose ECHO as a beneficiary when it launched in 2020, bringing in 800 pounds of food and $5,200 in donations during the inaugural tournament.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring back the fundraiser for a third year,” stated Steve Neitge, one of the tournament organizers, in a release. “Everyone involved cares deeply about the health and wellness of those in need, so being able to support ECHO year after year is extremely rewarding.”
Mankato area hockey players know what a vital resource ECHO is, Dorfner added. The event is as much about collecting donations as it about making people aware of the nonprofit’s ever-present needs.
“Think of them throughout the year, because they always have a need for supplies, food, cash and volunteers,” he said. “We look forward to do it again next year.”
