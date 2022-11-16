MANKATO — The 37th annual Holiday Sharing Tree kicked off Wednesday and is expected to help 2,000 recipients in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties this holiday season.
This year participants can pick up gift card requests at Mankato and St. Peter locations. Cards include a name, age, gender and a gift card idea valued at about $20.
This year’s locations include both Mankato Hy-Vee locations, River Hills Mall and Fleet Farm. In St. Peter, participants can pick up cards at First National Bank, Nutter Clothing and the St. Peter Hy-Vee location.
The North Mankato Taylor Library also has cards available.
Cards need to be returned by 5 p.m. to any of the sites by Dec. 11, project manager Liz Thiesse said, adding that the program only accepts gift cards as gifts.
“The recipients prefer gift cards because then they have time to shop for their families to ensure the right sizes and colors,” she said.
People can also make a donation online at holidaysharingtree.org.
Downtown Hy-Vee was the site of the kickoff. Store manager Kent Heath said the Holiday Sharing Tree program is important because it helps out those in need.
“Right now, times are tough for a lot of people, and a lot of people are struggling. It’s good for the community to be able to give back,” he said.
The Holiday Sharing Tree began in 1985.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.