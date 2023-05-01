The Free Press
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College will present its annual MAYDAY! Peace Conference Wednesday with the theme, “The Future of U.S. Education: Who decides what gets taught?”
The event, which will feature a new teach-in format, runs 10-11:20 a.m. in Alumni Hall in the OJ Johnson Student Union.
The conference is free and open to the public and will be recorded for those who cannot attend.
The program will include input from Gustavus faculty members from various disciplines. It will examine what education’s purpose is and should be, who actually decides what gets taught and why, and how the answers to these questions will impact us all in the short term and future.
The featured faculty presenters are: Greg Kaster, history and African studies; Lisa Dembouski, education; Sun Hee Lee, English; Colleen Stockmann, art and art history; Katie Leehy, biology; and Jill Locke, political science and gender, women and sexuality studies.
The teach-in model is designed to learn more about a complex and current topic from a variety of perspectives. The morning will include short remarks and a panel discussion from campus experts and time for small-group dialogue.
A recording of the teach-in will be posted on the MAYDAY! website the day after the event.
The annual MAYDAY! Peace Conference was established at Gustavus in 1981 with funding by the late Florence and Raymond Sponberg. It was established to inspire attendees to work for justice and peace throughout the world.
