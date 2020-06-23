MANKATO — Blue Earth County's jump in COVID-19 cases isn't slowing down yet with 16 new positives confirmed Tuesday.
The county has had 69 new cases confirmed since Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The marked increase during the last four days represents more than a quarter of all cases identified in Blue Earth County since mid-March.
Other new cases in south-central Minnesota included eight in Watonwan County, four in Le Sueur County, three in Waseca County and two in Faribault County. Watonwan County, the least populated in the region, has had 67 new cases confirmed over the last week.
Statewide testing levels were lower Sunday and Monday than previous days. No regional testing data are available.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained fairly steady statewide Tuesday. Deaths rose by nine, bringing the state's death toll to 1,393 since the pandemic began.
