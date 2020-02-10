There’s a lot on the economic plate for the Mankato region going into 2020 and there will be a lot of exciting developments to watch.
Consider the projects in the works:
•A $5 million plus proposed Marriott SpringHill Suites hotel overlooking Front Street plaza downtown. It will be interesting to see how this 117-room project is constructed over the current Cherry Street parking ramp. Spring construction is planned, contingent on acceptable development agreement.
The unique use of the parking ramp has businesses like The Free Press concerned as the alley way between the parking lot and the Free Press building is the only way we can get multi-ton rolls of newsprint and hundreds of gallons of ink into our building. The Free Press takes a lot of deliveries from semi-trucks unloading pallets of sales flyers from everyone from Menard’s to Kohls.
The hotel will be unique in some way as a restaurant or bar is not planned. Developer Gordon Awsumb said he doesn’t want to take business away from downtown restaurants. There will be complimentary breakfast as the hotel aims for business customers.
Some wondered if the raucous late-night Front Street crowds might keep hotel patrons awake. City and hotel officials note the rooms will be on the upper floors of the hotel with swimming pool and parking on the ground floor.
Besides, said one city official, people like to be “near the action.”
•A possible $15 million to $26 million ice arena to meet the growing demand for ice time among youth hockey groups. This one remains quite uncertain, but a lot of resources were poured into a thick ring binder of several possible plans and locations.
One intriguing idea has the facility being built on the site of the old Sears building at the River Hills Mall, which said it would provide the land for free.
•There remains talk about some kind of recreational facility near Caswell Park and soccer fields near Dakota Meadows school. And there’s likely to be more activity this year at Caswell as the Aussie Peppers are back for another season. You may recall this is the professional women’s softball team, many of whom will play for the Australian Olympic team.
They’ll be prepping for the Olympics by playing professional games at Caswell starting in April with the Olympics happening in late July. The team drew fans from around the state last year and likely helped fill hotel rooms.
•Downtown North Mankato will also get a facelift with the Rooftop Bar and Kitchen making up part of a larger development with a new Frandsen Bank & Trust building. Completion is expected sometime before summer as of the latest report.
The new buildings will bring a modern architectural look to Belgrade Avenue and likely draw lots of traffic from across the river and elsewhere.
Frandsen will build next to the Circle Inn while the Rooftop Bar will be next to the American Legion. Both will occupy space that has been blighted for a few years after a convenience store/gas station closed down.
•Adding to the community recreational space is the newly opened Minnesota State University sports bubble. It opened in the fall to rave reviews and even allowed the MSU women’s soccer team to hold a playoff game indoors instead of in the cold on the ice-crusted Pitch field at MSU.
The bubble will provide open community times allowing those with cabin fever to go inside a warm facility and throw Frisbees or play catch.
The new hotel and the new restaurants will likely serve the growing base of people coming to Mankato for recreation and athletics.
There’s also a plan in the works to get trails designated around Mankato as state recreational trails to access more state funding for improvement and expansion while being “put on the map” of great trails.
One can imagine a travel magazine recommending a “day trip” to Mankato/North Mankato.
It might go something like this:
Visit these beautiful cities on the river dotted with public art in their downtowns including a 400-foot mural of the Minnesota River, and a replica lighted sculpture of the river’s path through Minnesota.
Take in a number of impressive amateur sports events including the college wood-bat league Mankato MoonDogs, or the women’s fast-pitch team the Aussie Peppers, who are part of the Australian Olympic team.
Ride or bike through miles of trails traversing woods, plains and river valleys.
Experience the rich Native American and agricultural history of the area in museums and history centers.
It’s going to be another big year for new development in the Mankato region.
Joe Spear can be contacted at 344-6382, jspear@mankatofreepress.com Follow on Twitter @jfspear.
