In this Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, Acting Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli, speaks during a briefing at the White House, in Washington. Cuccinelli suggested Tuesday, Aug. 13, in an interview with NPR that the line from a poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty should be changed to “give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge” from “your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”