MANKATO — The Trump administration’s latest proposal to curb immigration drew sharp rebukes from those who help newcomers to the U.S. navigate the already complicated path to citizenship.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security this week announced its final rule restricting some immigrants from seeking permanent residency if they’re deemed likely to become “public charges.”
The term was previously interpreted to mean someone who would wind up dependent on public assistance programs, but immigration advocates say the change could broaden the definition to include any immigrant who is likely to ever need even short-term public assistance.
The rule’s critics say it’s a thinly veiled attempt to further crack down on legal immigration from non-affluent countries, despite foreign-born persons participating in the labor force at higher rates than native-born residents.
“We know the immediate effects of this are people are simply really afraid,” said Julio Zelaya, racial justice project coordinator with the American Civil Liberties Union. “It’s a huge chilling effect for people trying to do things legally.”
He suspects immigrants may now be less willing to seek out the benefits they’re eligible for, knowing it could compromise their citizenship proceedings. Most immigrants already aren’t eligible for the major federal benefits programs for their first five years in the U.S. due to a 1996 rule change under the Clinton administration.
Lenore Millibergity, interim executive director at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota, said the new rule reminds her of the 1990s change. A difference is the latest one creates the potential for broad interpretations on an immigrant’s likelihood to need benefits at any point in their lives.
She said immigrants could be deemed likely to someday need public benefits because they’re too old, too young or don’t currently meet a wealthy income threshold.
“This is anti-immigrant, and it doesn’t make sense for Minnesota or the U.S.,” she said. “Immigrants work hard, they do important work we rely on, their families need them, they’re taxpayers in lots of ways.”
Higher requirements for education, work skills and health are also part of the rule change. The administration frames the decision as a push to promote self-sufficiency.
“Self-reliance, industriousness, and perseverance laid the foundation of our nation and have defined generations of hardworking immigrants seeking opportunity in the United States ever since,” stated U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli. “Through the enforcement of the public charge inadmissibility law, we will promote these long-standing ideals and immigrant success.”
Habiba Rashid, community navigator at the Mankato Refugee Services office, said the data simply doesn’t back up assumptions about immigrants and refugees coming to the U.S. to sit at home and collect public benefits. An Associated Press analysis of census data found low-income immigrants actually use less Medicaid, cash assistance, food aid and Supplemental Security Income than low-income native-born adults.
“I’m just sad that it’s going to impact so many families and people that rely on maybe some assistance to live a normal, basic dignity life,” Rashid said of the rule change.
Mankato’s refugees and asylees aren’t impacted by the change, but the local office serving them still had to calm fears among clients after the rule was announced. Ahmed “Jaffer” Mohamud said some refugee and asylee families worried they might lose their status for seeking benefits, even though they work and pay taxes.
Millibergity said the system in place for decades worked. Most immigrants needed a family or employer sponsor to sign an affidavit, essentially a legally binding contract with the U.S., to support the immigrant over a set time period if they can’t become self sufficient.
She said a future administration could revise the regulation, but until then the Trump administration’s latest move seems like a needless hurdle to add for people working hard to become Americans.
“This is just the latest in what we’re calling the brick in the invisible wall,” she said.
