One more local COVID-19 death was reported Monday while new cases reportedly locally were significantly lower than the prior two Mondays.
A Blue Earth County resident in their early 60s was among 46 deaths announced Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health. There has now been at least one local death every reporting day so far in December.
The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 389 in the nine-county Free Press coverage area and has surpassed 9,900 in Minnesota.
There were 160 confirmed cases in the region on Monday. That's the lowest local number for a Monday since before Thanksgiving. Cases by county were:
Blue Earth County: 49
Nicollet County: 21
Le Sueur County: 18
Waseca County: 17
Brown County: 16
Martin County:16
Sibley County: 9
Watonwan County: 7
Faribault County: 7
There were another 14 probable but not yet confirmed local cases.
Across Minnesota the Department of Health reported 3,655 confirmed or probable cases Monday.
Case counts are typically highest on Tuesdays when data from the weekend is released.
