A farmer and township board supervisor is the fourth man to declare he is running for an open seat on the Blue Earth County Board.
Brian Riewe announced he is seeking the District 4 seat after Commissioner Will Purvis retires.
Riewe is a lifelong county resident and third-generation farmer and livestock producer.
He is a supervisor for Pleasant Mound Township, an all-rural township with fewer than 300 residents in the southwest corner of the county. Riew said he also holds leadership positions at his church.
Riewe said in an announcement he has experience with rural issues including feedlot permits, road repairs, septic systems, farm drainage and ditch maintenance.
District 4 encompasses a western mostly rural area of the county. Other candidates in the race are: Rapidan Township farmer Bob Diesch, Garden City farmer and Minnesota Farm Bureau President Kevin Paap and rural Good Thunder hog farmer and business owner Paul FitzSimmons.
