BLUE EARTH — A third mother has been charged with obstructing the investigation into a 2017 assault involving the Blue Earth Area High School football team.
Renee Lee Nagel, 47, of Blue Earth, was charged with felony counts of aiding an offender, conspiracy to aid an offender and conspiracy to obstruct an investigation or prosecution.
The charges were filed Friday in Faribault County District Court but the document outlining the reasons for the charges was not released to the public until Tuesday.
Nagel and fellow mother Shawna Barnett knew about the assault committed by their sons and two other teens and conspired to cover it up, the charges allege.
The same charges were filed last month against Shawna Barnett, 47, who now lives in Des Moines, Iowa.
Dalton Nagel, Blake Barnett, Wyatt Tungland and a juvenile all have pleaded guilty in connection with an assault on a teammate during a drinking party at a Winnebago house in October 2017. The victim suffered a serious concussion.
Renee Nagel and Shawna Barnett “consulted each other and third parties about the assaults and worked to eliminate the risk of conviction for their sons and others,” the court complaints allege.
“This was done by encouraging their sons to deny the assaultive actions, to coordinate their stories and by seeking to avoid the discovery of video and photographic evidence that they both knew to exist.”
The court complaints cite subpoenaed text messages as evidence and note that the cellphone belonging to Blake Barnett disappeared before investigators could examine it for evidence.
Barnett's attorney is seeking to have the charges against Barnett dismissed, arguing in a court filing that the filing of charges nearly three years after the assault violates Barnett's right to a speedy trial. The statute of limitations for most crimes is three years in Minnesota.
In January a jury found Allison Ann Mastin guilty of felony perjury. The Blue Earth woman is the mother of a teen who was Tungland's girlfriend. Mastin reportedly testified in court that Tungland was at her house when the assault occurred.
Mastin is appealing the conviction.
