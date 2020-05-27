NEW ULM — Four Level 3 sex offenders now are living in New Ulm.
Travis John Stancer, 44, who has two criminal sexual conduct convictions and another charge pending, moved to the city last week. He is residing in the 1300 block of North Broadway, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.
Stancer first was convicted in 2000 in Renville County for having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He was sentenced to probation.
He was convicted of criminal sexual conduct as well as incest in Brown County in early 2019. He repeatedly sexually assaulted a young woman and she conceived a child, according to court records. He lived in Hanska at the time.
Stancer was sentenced to nearly three years in prison, but with credit for time served, was released in December.
Stancer went from prison to the Brown County Jail on a pending criminal sexual conduct charge. While he was in prison, a girl came forward alleging she had been raped by Stancer multiple times in the past.
A jury trial in that case has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Stancer was released from jail pending trial.
Stancer is on intensive supervised release that includes GPS monitoring, authorities said in a video announcement. A traditional community notification meeting is not being held due to the pandemic.
Level 3 offenders have been deemed the mostly likely to re-offend, and Stancer is the fourth offender with that classification to move to New Ulm this year.
Paul Andrew Alonzo, 28, recently moved to the 600 block of Franklin Street in January.
Last month, Colten Camacho, 24, moved to the 1700 block of Oakwood Avenue, and Dino John Bastian, 49, moved to the area of Broadway and 13th Street North.
New Ulm now has one of two clusters of Level 3 offenders in The Free Press coverage area. There are five level 3 offenders living in the area of Arlington and New Auburn in Sibley County.
