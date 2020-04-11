We had planned to take a short trip this spring to the Platte River at Kearney, Nebraska, to see the half million sandhill cranes that stop there on their northern migration, but that will have to wait.
During a shorter weekend drive around German and Jefferson lakes, looking out at some stubble-covered fields, I wondered out loud when cranes might be coming through this area. Then around the next sharp curve we almost ran over two big sandhill cranes standing near the shoulder.
They didn't seem too bothered as we parked, walking slowly down to the field. It's spring and they had other things on their minds.
Soon the male was flapping his wings, pumping his head, bowing and leaping into the air. She seemed somewhat impressed but not quite smitten yet.
They both started making loud calling sounds as another male flew toward them and then landed atop a hill in the field.
The female walked steadily up the hill, the first male following her. She stopped with the two guys on either side of her.
Cranes mate for life, so I wasn't sure if the first pair was already a couple and she was just letting him know there are other guys out there that are interested or if she just hadn't found a mate yet. I felt kind of bad for the first guy after all the effort he had put into his dance.
The lakes are ice free, the water in German Lake cold and clear as the algae hasn't yet started greening the water. Small dripping icicles hanging from the dock at the public access cast a pretty reflection in the water. Mallards and Canada geese came and went.
It was a nice nearby road trip after being in the house too much all week. We all have the chance now to explore nearby areas we maybe haven't seen or haven't been to for a while.
If you've never been to the historic village of Ottawa, it's a good trip. Just take the Ottawa Road off Highway 99 east of St. Peter.
The hulking Ottawa silica sand plant next to Ottawa Road sits eerily idle now. After decades of mining, the plant and quarries were shut down as the demand for silica for frac oil drilling dried up.
The nearby village of Ottawa is dotted with historic, locally mined limestone buildings.
The Charles Schwartz Stone House and Barn is nestled along a quite country lane just north of Ottawa on Exchange Street Road. Like many of the stone structures that were built from the late 1850s to 1890s in Ottawa, the house and barn are on the National Register of Historic Places.
Keep going down the road and you'll find Chamberlain Woods, where you can park and get out for a walk in the 300-acre Department of Natural Resources managed site.
Horace and Esther Chamberlain acquired the property piece by piece over time and later donated it to the state as a Scientific and Natural Area. It abuts the Minnesota River, which this time of year is pushing up into the low-lying woods. Wood ducks and other waterfowl were loving the backwater.
Back at home Sunday evening, my wife had a plan to finish a perfect weekend.
I sometimes join in on the governor's daily conference-call press briefings on coronavirus. I might ask him next time if he considers homemade ice cream an essential need during the shelter-at-home order. My wife does.
It tasted great, covered with strawberries.
Yeah, I think it is essential.
