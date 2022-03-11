MANKATO — Two Mankato residents' experiences during their upcoming trip to Antarctica will be posted on social media for the public to view.
Mankato East High School Science teacher Julia Battern and Michael Innes, operations manager for Onward Energy's Mankato Energy Center, leave Thursday on a nearly two-week expedition.
Battern and Innes, along with teammates from more than 40 countries, will be participating in activities focused on reversing climate change.
"We are excited to be able to share their adventures," said Onward Energy's Sustainability and Government Affairs Manager Mara Brosy-Wiwchar.
Onward Energy is sponsoring the duo's trip in partnership with the host of the expedition, 2041 Foundation.
To see updates provided by Battern and Innes throughout the expedition, go to:
onwardenergy.squarespace.com; instagram.com/onward.energy; and youtube.com/channel/UCoVSzkbN1SWjdf8lfIaPhJw/featured.
Brosy-Wiwchar said posts about Battern's preparations will be available as soon as Monday.
