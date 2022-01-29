The Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic is like a reunion of sorts, said Brady Peters, one of the tournament’s organizers.
Old friends from near and far lace ‘em up again each year, or at least most years. Last year’s tourney was put on ice due to COVID-19.
The reunion was back on over the weekend, though, drawing 15 adult teams and 32 youth teams to North Mankato’s Spring Lake Park.
“We’ve got a perfect day here, and the ice is great,” Peters said. “What more could you ask for?”
Among the teams reuniting for Saturday’s adult tournament were the Golden Girls, made up of former Minnesota State University Mavericks women’s hockey alumni. It’s about their favorite day of the year, said team member Mandy Krause.
“We look forward to it every year,” she said. “It’s like a free day for mom. We’re off kid duty and get to pretend we’re back in college.”
The Golden Girls were taking on the Toyota Mankato team in the semifinals of their division. Over on the Toyota Mankato end of the ice, Brian Peterson said the event is always “good exercise” and called it a great day for hockey.
The adult tourney wrapped up Saturday, leaving Sunday for the youth tourney. Along with hockey on the pond, a bantam match-up between Mankato and Waconia is scheduled on the ice rink in the park.
In honor of Anthony Ford, the Mankato boy who died of leukemia at age 9 in 2006, the tournament raises funds for therapeutic advances for childhood leukemia, youth hockey scholarships and future ice needs in the Mankato area.
