MANKATO — A discrimination complaint alleging anti-male bias in a summertime youth program at Minnesota State University has been resolved after MSU decided to drop its emphasis on girls in marketing camps focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Education in 2018 by Charlie Hurd, of Mankato, who maintained the "Girls Explore STEAM" camp violated the 1972 Title IX law prohibiting discrimination in education on the basis of sex.
"I just want boys to have the same chance as girls," Hurd told The Free Press in 2019.
In a document dated Jan. 20, the education department's Office For Civil Rights informed Hurd that the complaint has been dismissed because the issue has been resolved.
"... The Girls Explore STEAM program is no longer offered by the university and has been replaced by a program that contains no sex-specific language and is open to all students within the specified grade levels," wrote supervisory attorney Ann Cook-Graver.
That transition was already underway last summer when MSU offered online programs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual camps in science, technology, engineering and math were marketed to students in grades 3 through 9 without reference to gender.
"During the summer of 2020, the university held two STEM@Home programs: 13 boys and 15 girls attended Explore STEM+AG and 45 boys and 49 girls attended an Explore Engineering program," Cook-Graver wrote. "The university also confirmed to OCR that if it holds in-person Explore STEM camps in the future, it will be open to 'all youths' and will ensure its marketing materials, including the university's website, highlights that any youth in the appropriate grade level can attend."
Hurd, a former Mankato City Council member, indicated he was satisfied with the result and emphasized the need for educational encouragement for male students.
"Boys and men now lag behind girls and women in many areas of education, including low attendance and graduation rates from both high school and college," Hurd said in a written statement.
