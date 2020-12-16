One early fall morning staff at the M2 Lofts, a Mankato hilltop apartment complex, encountered a woman wrapped in a blanket on a bench outside the building. After learning she was homeless, staff put her in touch with Connections Shelter.
The experience sparked a conversation among staff members about how the upscale apartment could support resources such as Connections.
They decided to put a note in the November newsletter, telling residents about the experience and about how Connections helps people who are homeless. The newsletter included a link for those inspired to get involved.
Residents stepped up. Some donated sheets, towels and cash to Connections. Resident Mary Schweiss decided to raise funds through a quilt drive.
Schweiss is an avid quilter. She had thought about doing a quilt drive before to help a local cause, and the apartment newsletter gave her an opportunity to bring the idea to life.
The quilts were put on display for residents and Schweiss put out a shoebox with a hole on top for people to leave donations. She sold seven personalized jean quilts through the drive and helped raise $450 for Connections.
“Now I have space in my apartment to make more quilts,” she said.
After seeing how residents helped out, the office staff at M2 Lofts decided to do more. They are now raising donations to help The REACH Drop-In Center following another encounter with a person experiencing homelessness at the apartment complex.
A 19-year-old man was sitting in the vestibule of the apartment lobby, trying to get warm one night earlier this month. Office staff gave him resources and connected him with The REACH, which supports at-risk youth. Rachel Britz, general manager for the apartment, said The REACH is going through the process of helping him find resources and a place to live.
Office staff have said it’s not an accident that they continue to have these encounters with people in the community and want to use them as an opportunity to make the most good out of it.
A call went out to residents afterward about an opportunity to donate money to The REACH and a drop box for donations is set up outside the apartment office.
“We can use these experiences to do something for the greater good,” Britz said.
Kathy Sheran, a former Minnesota senator and Mankato resident, heard from a friend about the efforts by M2 Lofts staff to help organizations supporting homeless people.
“I was so appreciative of the fact that they saw a problem, recognized it … and did something about it,” she said. “It was really quite a powerful thing they did and something people could do quite easily.”
